The Cobham Drive - Cambridge Rd intersection is almost complete.

New traffic lights at the intersection of Cobham Dr and Cambridge Rd are expected to be switched on early next week, signalling the end of a project designed to improve congestion.

Regional manager infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said the work had been disruptive but the benefits were shared.

“Once this new layout is operational, it will improve traffic flows through Hillcrest and the wider city, particularly during peak commuting times.”

Waka Kotahi wanted commuters and residents who regularly used the busy intersection to be prepared for the change, including traffic once again turning right from Cobham Dr into Cambridge Rd, which has been closed since the project began in January.

“As with any change to the road layout, we advise drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to take care while everyone gets used to how the intersection operates.”

The new intersection layout meant traffic no longer had the option to turn right from Cambridge Rd into Cobham Dr.

A raised safety platform at the intersection was designed to keep vehicles at safe speeds.

Two new signalised pedestrian crossings and wider footpaths in some areas would help pedestrians, including Hillcrest School students, cross the busy roads.

Once the traffic lights were operational the contractor would remain onsite for a short while to complete minor finishing jobs. That work would be done under shoulder closure, with traffic to remain at two lanes in each direction.

“Waka Kotahi would like to thank the Hillcrest community for their patience while we have completed this important upgrade to Hamilton’s roading network.”





