A decrease of 1200 car trips in Hamilton for World Car Free Day. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Hamilton City Council estimates there were 1200 fewer car trips than normal on World Car Free Day, September 22.

The council had a goal to decrease car trips by 1 per cent on World Car Free Day.

Through traffic counters at intersections, the council recorded a 0.3 per cent decrease in car trips across Hamilton through the morning and a 1.3 per cent decrease between 3pm to 5pm, compared to the previous Friday - a decrease of 1200 car trips.

“The rain may have put people off leaving the car at home in the morning, but then chose to go car-free to do the afternoon school run,” said the council’s transport education team leader, Mihi Bennett-Smith.

“Any decrease is exciting to see – it means people are happy to give being car-free a go.”

Hamilton has more than 138km of road cycle lanes, 80km of shared paths, and 96km of shared parks and reserve paths for people to cycle, scooter, or walk on.

“We’re passionate about encouraging Hamiltonians to embrace the many shared pathways or buses available in Hamilton,” Bennett-Smith said.

“Getting out and about on foot – or by pedal power – really improves your well-being and it’s also healthy for the planet too. Taking the bus allows you to de-stress while someone else does the driving.”

Bennett-Smith said she hoped people who explored an alternate form of transport for World Car Free Day would continue to go car-free one day a week.

“We know for many people, driving is the only way they can commute, and that’s okay. But if you have other ways to get from A to B, why not try it regularly? It’s a small way you can do your part for the planet.”

On Thursday, September 21, the day before World Car Free Day, Hamilton City Council and Waikato Regional Council held a World Car Free Day event in the shared space on Worley Place by Hamilton’s Civic Square.

The organisations partnered with Go Eco, River Riders, Electrify NZ, Ride your Trike and Friends, Bike Waikato, Doing Pennants, and The Mobility Centre, to give Hamiltonians the opportunity to learn about the different ways to explore Hamilton while having some fun.

The event combined with Parking Day, a global project where carparks are used as social spaces. Arts for Health, Free Lunch Theatre, Boon Arts, and Riff Raff Trust each took a carpark along Worley Place and provided fun activities for the public.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



