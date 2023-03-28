Unseasonal rain kept levels high in the Waikato River over the summer. Photo / Hamilton City Council

As summer comes to an end for another year, Hamilton is recording a new record for the river city’s water use. But not for how much water we have managed to use

The record is that summer is ending without Hamilton having to move into any water restrictions.

Just a few days before Christmas, the Smart Water summer campaign was launched as a joint venture between Hamilton City, Waitomo District and Waipā District Councils. The aim was to change our long-term habits around water use and water appreciation.

We were all encouraged to adopt one or two simple water-saving tips, to educate our friends, family, and neighbours, and let the councils know if we saw any water wastage.

The campaign just about sank without trace, which some may say is a measure of how well we responded to it with no need to repeat the message as summer advanced. Although to be fair, there were probably a number of people who did improve their water-saving habits.

Now, as covers are about to be dragged back over backyard swimming pools, the flower beds are blooming. Lawns that are usually brown at this time of year because of watering restrictions are still lush and green.

This unusual situation is thanks to a cyclone and all the rain it brought. In fact, the cyclone and all the rest of the unseasonal rain have kept levels high in the Waikato River– and its main source Lake Taupo – and daily water use down.

Hamilton’s peak daily consumption reached only 73 megalitres – or a million litres – compared to 90 megalitres in 2022. Both dates were in January.

“Although we can attribute lower water use this year to Cyclone Gabrielle and rainfall over summer, without the water-saving habits of Hamiltonians we may be in a very different position,” said Hamilton City Council’s three waters unit director, Maire Porter.

“Early in the season, we asked everyone to think about one simple habit they could adopt at home. They have found a range of ways to reduce their water use and continued doing so despite the weather.

“While we hope another cyclone isn’t on the cards for next summer, making these new habits your norm is a great way of ensuring we are being sustainable with our valuable and precious resources,” she said.

“As for myself, I’ll continue to turn off the tap while I brush my teeth and always use a trigger nozzle when using the garden hose.”

● For tips to save water around the home, visit smartwater.org.nz.



