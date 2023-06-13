A suite of walking, biking and public transport upgrades aim to help reduce transport emissions and make it easier for people to move around the city. Photo / Hamilton City Council

A suite of walking, biking and public transport upgrades aim to help reduce transport emissions and make it easier for people to move around the city. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure and Transport Committee was updated at the end of May on the 28 projects that comprise the Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Transport Choices package.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is covering approximately 90 per cent of the cost for the suite of walking, biking and public transport upgrades that will help reduce transport emissions and make it easier for people to move around the city.

The projects are at various stages of planning and public engagement. A project proposed for Hayes Paddock is currently open for feedback.

Members of the public are being asked for their thoughts on two new road layout options at the intersection of Jellicoe Drive and Plunket Terrace. Both options aim to enhance the public amenity and make access to this popular walking and biking area a lot safer.

Another project open for feedback is an upgrade designed to make it safer and more convenient for people to walk, bike and bus through the Horsham Downs area.

One of the main changes involves shifting the bus stop out of the shopping centre carpark and onto Horsham Downs Road. At the moment, not only is it unsafe for buses to be moving through the busy shopping centre carpark, they are being delayed.

Moving the bus stop will help keep services on time and people safe.

Earlier this year the committee approved the overall Transport Choices project schedule but asked for several projects to be brought back to the committee with more detail before proceeding further.

Three of those projects were approved at the most recent meeting: Western Rail Trail to Frankton Station walking and biking improvements; Killarney Road cycle paths and shared paths from Queens Avenue to the Western Rail Trail; and a bus stop upgrade project at Anglesea Street South.

There will be minor design changes to the bus stop project as a result of conversations with residents.

For further information about the climate-friendly transport projects, check out the Hamilton City Council’s website.