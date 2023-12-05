Don't let the Grinch steal your Christmas, Waikato police have warned.

“Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas”, Waikato police have warned as recent reports of stolen credit cards and parcels surge.

Sergeant Paul McRoberts of the Hamilton City Tactical Crime Unit said police were made aware in the past week of three cases in Hamilton where bank cards had been stolen from inside vehicles.

“Almost $1000 was spent across six transactions using three separate cards stolen from the three vehicles.”

In one case, in addition to the credit card, more than $20,000 worth of items was taken from the vehicle including tools, a radar detector, an iPhone and two heat pumps.

Police were also aware of several packages being stolen from doorsteps.

“In two cases packages were stolen from the front porch of properties in Enderley and Baverstock.

“Waikato police are making inquiries in the five above cases, including viewing any available CCTV footage, and speaking to any witnesses.”

McRoberts said police were urging the community to be vigilant this summer.

“As the weather ramps up, so can opportunistic crime, with people out and about more and thieves eyes wandering.

“We know how stressful the lead-up to Christmas can be and we want to equip you with some tools to prevent yourself, your car or your house from becoming a target.”

When shopping online, police recommend people to have their packages delivered to a secure location like their workplace, the rear of their property, or to select a time they will be at home for delivery.

“Be smart when disposing of packaging, so passers-by can’t see if you’ve been buying expensive items.”

To protect cars from being targeted, police advised: “Always lock your vehicle. Park in a well-lit area, or better yet a garage.”

“Take valuable items and important documents out of your vehicle. Consider installing a vehicle alarm, if it doesn’t already have one.”

If you see any suspicious or illegal activity or are a victim of theft, try noting as much detail as possible and contact police on 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s afterwards.

