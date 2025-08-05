Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hamilton St Andrews incident: Person charged with assault

Waikato Herald
Quick Read

Police said they were following strong lines of inquiry to identify and locate other alleged offenders. Photo / NZME

Police said they were following strong lines of inquiry to identify and locate other alleged offenders. Photo / NZME

A man is expected in Hamilton District Court this week in relation to an assault in St Andrews in March.

A member of the public was allegedly assaulted by a group of unknown people about 6pm on March 2 on Sandwich Rd.

A 20-year-old man went to the Hamilton Police

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save