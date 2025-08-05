Police said they were following strong lines of inquiry to identify and locate other alleged offenders. Photo / NZME

A man is expected in Hamilton District Court this week in relation to an assault in St Andrews in March.

A member of the public was allegedly assaulted by a group of unknown people about 6pm on March 2 on Sandwich Rd.

A 20-year-old man went to the Hamilton Police Station on Monday in relation to the matter.

He is due to appear in court on August 7, charged with assault with intent to injure.

Police said they were following strong lines of inquiry to identify and locate other alleged offenders.