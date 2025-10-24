Hamilton Southern Links received $100 million to progress design, consenting and significant site investigations work.
The Hamilton Southern Links project has been given the green light to move to the next stage.
The project was among several major infrastructure projects nationwide that received a combined $1.2 billion for the next phase of development as part of the Government’s Roads of National Significance programme.
Hamilton SouthernLinks received$100 million to progress design, consenting and significant site investigations work.
The Investment Case recommends Hamilton Southern Links to be tolled, so once NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has completed the planning and design, the next step is to seek approval from the Minister of Transport to proceed to public consultation on tolling.
If approved, public consultation will occur after construction funding is confirmed.
The proposed project scope for Hamilton Southern Links is to connect SH1 from Hamilton’s Kahikatea Drive to Tamahere and the Waikato Expressway in the south, as well as to link SH3 from Hamilton Airport to central and east Hamilton.
Hamilton Southern Links is also set to unlock access to land for business and residential development in the southwest Hamilton, Peacocke and Hamilton Airport areas.
It was recommended to build the project in four stages, starting with Greenwood St to the SL1 roundabout, followed by SH1 to SH21, then Stage 3 being SL1 roundabout to SH3 and Stage 4 with SH3 to SH21, including central interchange and north-south connection.
“This funding announcement, alongside a fast-track consent application already lodged, is a very positive step in the right direction,” he said.
A key area was the section between Tamahere and the Waikato Regional Airport.
“The Narrows Bridge in its current state is tenuous at best. We’re already seeing major industrial development at the airport, and this project will support that growth while improving safety and connectivity,” Pettit said.
“This announcement is a strong signal of confidence in the Waikato’s future. It’s about ensuring our communities and our economy can continue to thrive and prosper.”
The other projects that received funding as part of the Government’s Roads of National Significance programme this week included Sections 2 and 3 of the Northland Expressway; the East West Link; Petone to Grenada and Cross Valley Link; SH1 Wellington Improvements, including a new Mt Victoria tunnel; and the Hope Bypass.
Danielle Zollickhofer is the Waikato news director and a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.