Company-X directors David Hallett (left) and Jeremy Hughes (right) with head of simulation Lance Bauerfeind. Photo / Stephen Barker

Hamilton software business Company-X has been awarded a contract with the New Zealand Navy to build a special training simulation for flight deck officers.

A flight deck officer is in charge of the flight deck of a ship where they guide helicopters to safely land and take off from the deck.

Company-X would use virtual reality headsets and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the simulation to help flight deck officers, who were already versed in theory, train how to land helicopters on a ship’s flight deck safely.

The simulation will feature a variety of real-world training scenarios in changing sea conditions.

Company-X co-founder David Hallett said the contract was a testament to the company’s expertise in developing and delivering “cutting-edge training solutions”.

“We know that this simulation will assist the Royal New Zealand Navy in providing the best possible training to their flight deck officers.”

Flight deck officers on NZ Navy frigates guide helicopters to safely land and take off from the deck. Photo / Royal New Zealand Navy

The simulation was expected to be delivered mid-next year and would be used to train officers for the Navy’s Anzac-class frigates HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana.

The two frigates are the main combat-capable ships in the NZ Navy and mainly undertake maritime security patrols and surveillance operations to ensure the security of New Zealand.

The HMNZS Te Kaha has its home port in Napier while the HMNZS Te Mana’s home port is Tauranga.

Company-X was founded in 2013 by David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes and has previously built training simulations for DeLaval, First Gas, Independent Verification Services and WorkSafe.

