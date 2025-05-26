Penno said the driver left without stopping to help the injured man who was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.
“While no arrests were made at the time, police sourced and reviewed relevant CCTV and online footage and would continue to identify and locate anyone we can identify committing offences,” Penno said.
The 20-year-old man has been remanded on bail and is due to reappear in Hamilton District Court on May 30.
He was charged with operating a vehicle in a manner that caused sustained loss of traction, which caused injury, and failing to stop to ascertain injury.
The vehicle was impounded for 28 days and ordered off the road.
Penno said a “significant investigation” was under way.
Police said they expected to impound more vehicles, and lay further charges.
Anyone with information that could help police can contact police via 105 and reference Operation Shadow.