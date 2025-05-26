Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with performing a burnout and hitting a person after a large gathering of “anti-social road users” in Hamilton.

Police were called to Airport Rd at 11pm on Saturday, where about 300 cars had gathered and about 20 were doing burnouts.

Waikato Road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said the group dispersed when police arrived.

“Over the course of the night, police received multiple reports of other large groups of anti-social road users at other locations around the city and outlying areas,” Penno said.

“In one of these instances, a man was struck by a car doing burnouts on Horotiu Bridge Rd at around 12.45am.”