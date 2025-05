Police said a section of Hamilton’s Clyde St has been closed due to a gas leak.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police said a section of Hamilton’s Clyde St has been closed due to a gas leak.

A section of Hamilton’s Clyde St has been closed due to a gas leak.

Police said the road was cordoned between Firth St and Grey St.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area and expect delays around the surrounding areas.

“Nearby schools have been placed into lockdown as a precaution.”