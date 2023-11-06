Some Hamilton streets will be closed for road repairs.

Sections of some Hamilton streets will be closed between Monday and Friday this week for road repairs.

The Hamilton City Council said the work was weather-dependent and would take place at some point this week.

Pedestrians and people on bikes would continue to have access via the footpath.

Roads closed:

Pukete Rd (from Maui St to Te Rapa Rd)

Tongariro St (from Bankwood Rd to Belmont Ave)

Jellicoe Dr (between the Plunket Tce intersection)

Church Rd (from Moreland Ave to Balmerino Cres).

Meanwhile, Commerce St from Lake Rd to Norton Rd is closed from today, Tuesday, November 7 to Thursday, November 9, from 7pm to 6am for road resurfacing.

Pedestrians and people on bikes will continue to have access via the footpath.

The entire length of Turakina Rise and Fergy Pl (from Borman Rd to North City Rd) remains closed until Monday, November 13 for further construction on Rototuna Village.

Pedestrians and people on bikes will continue to have access via the footpath.

Lake Domain Dr and Killarney Rd remain closed until mid-November for road safety improvements.

Pedestrians and people on bikes will continue to have access via the footpath.

North City Rd (from Ennion Rise to Fergy Pla) will remain closed until the end of December.

Road upgrades and construction of a new roundabout outside Rototuna Village is under way to make the area more pedestrian and bike friendly. Pedestrians and people on bikes can detour through Korikori Park.

Borman Rd (from Te Manatu Dr to Horsham Downs Rd) will remain closed until the end of December as part of the Borman Rd connection project.

A detour is in place for through traffic and people on bikes. Residents, businesses, and pedestrians will continue to have access.

Road users are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.

The council said traffic management may be in place to ensure road users, including people on bikes and pedestrians, can navigate these areas safely while work is under way.

Construction works and dates were subject to change based on factors such as wet weather and staff availability.

