Hamilton road closed after serious crash

Police are asking motorists to avid an accident scene in Melville, Hamilton this morning.

Police are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Ohaupo Roadand Lorne Street in Melville, Hamilton.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 9.50am.

Police report that initial indications suggest one person has been seriously injured.

Diversions have been put in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

