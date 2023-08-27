Premier A champions yet again - University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre Premier indoor results week 16 - Finals

● Melville Vetora Premier 44 v Verdettes Marist Premier 34

● Verdettes Marist Old Girls 47 v FTNC Premier 58

● Allied HOB Collins Premier 55 v FTNC Premier Reserve 57

● Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 34 v St Paul’s Premier 29

● Verdettes Marist Development 49 v University of Waikato A 67

● University of Waikato Premier Reserve 49 v Northern United Mamba 41

● University of Waikato Premier 60 v Nottingham Castle Rangers 49

● No Game - St Peter’s Premier v HGHS Langman

This week was finals week and both the Premier A and Premier B final were great games, supported by lots of spectators.

Premier A:

University of Waikato Premier took nearly the full 60 minutes to pull ahead in what was a great game between the reigning champions and Nottingham Castle Rangers.

The first quarter was close, with University Premier having a four-goal lead, but by halftime Castle Rangers were within one goal, the score 29-28. The next quarter was also goal for goal, with only two goals the difference.

However, University Premier stepped it up a gear in terms of speed through the court in the final quarter and they won the game 60-49 - University’s 13th consecutive Premier netball title.

University Premier knew it was going to be a challenge and Castle Rangers a tough opponent, having drawn and lost to them this season.

For the most part, the game was tight with the team only maintaining a slight advantage until close to the end. The defence circle of Mya Meadows at goal defence and Holly Matson at goal keep were able to get crucial turnover ball in the final stages.

Premier A runners-up, Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Ali Wilshier at centre showed great leadership and control and she and Hylan Potts at wing attack left the best to last, showing dominance throughout the court in the final five minutes. Kate Taylor at goal shoot was another standout, shooting the majority of the goals.

For Castle Rangers, it was an awesome game and they congratulated the University Premier team on a great game and their huge legacy of consecutive unbeaten titles.

This was the first time the Rangers club have made the Premier final and the team were appreciative of the team’s supporters, who travelled from Morrinsville for the final, and to those who have supported the team all year.

Castle Rangers knew University Premier were going to be tough but were disappointed that the score blew out in the final minutes. There were some errors under pressure but that is finals netball. Despite this, the team never gave up.

Led by captain Tegan Broomfield at goal keep and Grace McCarthy at goal defence, they created numerous turnover ball. Ella Wilton and Erana Ngarimu at wing defence pressured the midcourt but struggled to maintain that pressure for a full 60 minutes against quality players of Wilshier and Pott’s ability. Sera Taei at goal shoot took some outstanding ball under constant pressure.

Wids Wirihana and Tania Fink, the umpires of the Premier A final. Photo / Judy Macdonald

In the game for third and fourth, FTNC Premier were too good for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. FTNC Premier led from start to finish but were only up by two goals at the end of the first quarter and at halftime they led by 27-26. FTNC Premier had an outstanding third quarter to be ahead by eight goals and they further extended their lead in the final quarter, winning 58-47.

In the final Premier A game of the night, Allied HOB Collins Premier and FTNC Premier Reserve had a highly competitive and close game. FTNC Premier Reserve led by three goals at the end of the first quarter and with a drawn second quarter, the halftime score was 31-38. In the third quarter, FTNC Premier Reserve increased their lead, only to have Allied HOB Premier come back in the final quarter to get within two goals. The fulltime score was 57-55.

Premier B:

In front of a large spectator crowd, Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier and St Paul’s Premier battled for the Premier B final and it was a great match. Waikato Diocesan for Girls started strongly to be up by six goals at the end of the first quarter but following a great comeback by St Paul’s in the second quarter, the two teams were only a goal apart at halftime, 15-14.

Waikato Diocesan for Girls then had a stronger third quarter to be ahead by five goals at the end of the third quarter and the final quarter was a draw so Waikato Diocesan for Girls won the B Premier final 34-29.

Waikato Diocesan always enjoy the battles against St Paul’s on the netball court and this was another that did not disappoint. It was pleasing to see the team come back from a strong second quarter by St Paul’s and maintain their composure.

Waikato Diocesan were the winners of the Premier B final. Photo / Waikato Diocesan

Becky Dudson at goal attack was solid and reliable under the post and Amy Thomas at goal keep turned ball over to keep the team in front.

St Paul’s Premier had a slow start but made a great comeback in the second quarter with everyone working hard to get and retain the ball. They lost a little momentum in the third quarter, which cost them the game, as it was goal for goal in the final quarter.

For both teams, it was a great game to have as a lead-up to UNISS and both teams want to thank and acknowledge their supporters.

In the third and fourth playoff, University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Northern United Mamba had a highly-contested game.

At halftime, University Premier Reserve had a slim one-goal lead but by halftime they led 27-22. They increased their lead in the third quarter only to have Northern Mamba win the final quarter but it was not enough. The fulltime score was 49-41.

In the other game, Melville Vetora Premier were too good for Verdettes Marist Premier, despite a good start by Marist Premier, who were up by four goals at the end of the first quarter.

However, the next two quarters were won convincingly by Melville Premier with a close final quarter. The halftime score was 23-19 and the fulltime score 44-34.

University of Waikato A were dominant over Verdettes Marist Development and they led from start to finish but Marist Development did win the second quarter by a goal. The halftime score was 31-26 and the fulltime score was 67-49.

Congratulations to all teams including coaches, managers, and players for a successful season and thanks to Hamilton City Netball Centre and all their volunteers including umpires, bench officials, convenors and all the various volunteers for ensuring the premier indoor netball competition happens.