Hamilton Police are seeking help from the public to find Paige. Photo / NZ Police

The search for Nicola, known as Paige, who went missing from her Hamilton home, continues.

Pagie is believed to be wearing black coloured pants, a hoodie, sandals, and a beige T-shirt, according to the police.

“She may also be wearing a black or pink watch.”

The 14-year-old was last seen boarding a bus on Hukanui Rd at 11.30am on August 25.

Police and Paige’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.