Hamilton police seek help finding missing 14-year-old Paige

Waikato Herald
Quick Read

Hamilton Police are seeking help from the public to find Paige. Photo / NZ Police

The search for Nicola, known as Paige, who went missing from her Hamilton home, continues.

Pagie is believed to be wearing black coloured pants, a hoodie, sandals, and a beige T-shirt, according to the police.

“She may also be wearing a black or pink watch.”

The 14-year-old was last seen

