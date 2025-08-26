Hamilton police seek help finding missing 14-year-old Paige
Waikato Herald
Hamilton Police are seeking help from the public to find Paige. Photo / NZ Police
The search for Nicola, known as Paige, who went missing from her Hamilton home, continues.
Pagie is believed to be wearing black coloured pants, a hoodie, sandals, and a beige T-shirt, according to the police.
“She may also be wearing a black or pink watch.”
The 14-year-old was last seen
boarding a bus on Hukanui Rd at 11.30am on August 25.
Police and Paige’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.