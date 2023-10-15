Waikato-based authorised police officer Amrinder Khipal. Photo / New Zealand Police

Hamilton-based authorised police officer Amrinder Khipal has been working hard to help people detained in the Waikato District Custody Unit to break the cycle of crime.

During every shift, he checks the offenders’ profiles, looking at the charges and history of offending to see if they could benefit from Awhi, the police’s voluntary wellbeing referral programme.

Awhi was created by two Bay of Plenty front-line officers in 2018 to support police staff in helping people with issues that could contribute to re-offending. The programme refers offenders to local mental health, family wellbeing, addiction, driver licensing and budget assistance service providers.

In the month between July and August, Khipal - or AK, as he is known - made 8 per cent of Waikato’s Awhi referrals and 17 per cent of Hamilton City’s.

“We see detainees and they have no driver’s licence, and we are arresting them for the same crimes – it’s a cycle,” he says.

“Some say they can’t afford it, some say they don’t have time and others don’t know how to do it. If they get a licence, they can get a job and help their families.”

The referral is made in addition to, not instead of, any other actions taken and is completely voluntary: the people the police are trying to help can choose whether or not to accept it.

Many of the people coming through the Waikato District Custody Unit are affected by social issues. Most are young men who don’t have a full or suitable driver’s licence or are disqualified drivers.

There are also people who would need access to anger management support, foodbanks, family violence services, budgeting services or drink-driving courses.

“Some want to get out of it - they want a job and to help their families, but they might need a bit of help,” Khipal says.

“I think it’s part of our values and our empathy, so we are trying to help make sure they don’t come back for the same crimes.”

For him, it’s not about the quantity of people. “Even if I’m helping one person, I’m helping their family - the kids, their wife.”

Khipal received updates on his referrals. One person, for example, went on to complete a driver licensing course.

He comes from a family of Defence Force personnel in the Punjab city of Bathinda and joined the New Zealand Police as an authorised officer in March. He is now living in Hamilton with his wife and two children.





