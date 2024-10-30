Advertisement
Hamilton police arrest gang member possessing homemade firearm

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Police want to make it an offence to download or possess blueprints for 3D-printed firearms amid rising manufacturing. Video / Ben Dickens / Michael Morrah / Mark Mitchell

Two men, one of them a gang member, have been arrested after a reported incident involving a homemade firearm.

Hamilton City Police area response manager Senior Sergeant Aimee Whitley said police were called to a disorder incident involving a firearm at Masters Ave in Hillcrest at about 2pm yesterday.

“A person believed to be in possession of a firearm left the scene in a vehicle,” Whitley said.

Whitley said armed police searched the Hillcrest area and located the vehicle further down Masters Ave.

“Two people, including a gang member, have been arrested and a homemade firearm seized,” Whitley said.

“No one was injured.”

Whitley said the arrest occurred without incident.

“A small home-made pistol, capable of firing .22 calibre rounds, was located and seized, along with 203 grams of cannabis also located in the vehicle.”

A 30-year-old Waikato man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday on charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

A 23-year-old Waikato man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday on a charge of possessing a cannabis plant.

Whitley said police were able to take one more firearm off the street thanks to the “detailed and prompt” report made by a member of the public.

“Police work hard to hold offenders to account, especially those with the potential to cause serious harm in our communities, such as those unlawfully in the possession of firearms, or those who take it upon themselves to craft homemade firearms.”

Whitley said homemade firearms have the potential to cause serious harm, not only to officers and the community but also to those using them.

“If you witness any unlawful activity and it is happening now, please contact Police on 111 as soon as possible with as much information as possible, including descriptions of the offenders, their vehicles, and what direction they may have travelled in.”

Information can also be reported to police online or by calling 105.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

