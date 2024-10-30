“No one was injured.”

Whitley said the arrest occurred without incident.

“A small home-made pistol, capable of firing .22 calibre rounds, was located and seized, along with 203 grams of cannabis also located in the vehicle.”

A 30-year-old Waikato man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday on charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

A 23-year-old Waikato man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday on a charge of possessing a cannabis plant.

Whitley said police were able to take one more firearm off the street thanks to the “detailed and prompt” report made by a member of the public.

“Police work hard to hold offenders to account, especially those with the potential to cause serious harm in our communities, such as those unlawfully in the possession of firearms, or those who take it upon themselves to craft homemade firearms.”

Whitley said homemade firearms have the potential to cause serious harm, not only to officers and the community but also to those using them.

“If you witness any unlawful activity and it is happening now, please contact Police on 111 as soon as possible with as much information as possible, including descriptions of the offenders, their vehicles, and what direction they may have travelled in.”

Information can also be reported to police online or by calling 105.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.