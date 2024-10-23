Just over an hour later, police located the vehicle and two people matching the descriptions of the alleged burglars.
“They were found at the shops in Dinsdale, parked in a disability car park,” McBeth said.
“The offenders were trying to sell a barbecue at the Dollar Dealers when they were confronted by police.”
Both allegedly attempted to resist arrest and were sprayed with O/C spray before being taken into custody.
McBeth said a 22-year-old woman was charged with burglary. A 40-year-old man was charged with burglary, resisting arrest, obstructing police, and possession of an offensive weapon.
Both the man and woman appeared in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday.
The driver of the Holden vehicle also received a number of tickets including one for illegally parking in a disability car park.
McBeth thanked the people who called in the burglary “so quickly with good descriptions”.
“This incident serves as a timely reminder to anyone leaving their property unattended for a period of time to take steps to make sure it’s secure.”
McBeth said burglars were largely opportunistic.
“Alarms will help discourage any burglar looking for easy entry and, in this case, it did. It alerted members of the public who were able to help.”
Tips for keeping your home safe
- Locks on windows and doors can be effective, as well as security signage, CCTV, alarms and sensor lights.
- Be wary of posting too much information on social media about holiday or travel plans, or photos of inside your home, as this can make your property a vulnerable target while you’re away.
- Keep in contact with your neighbours and let each other know if you notice anything unusual.
- Call police straight away on 111 if you see or suspect anything suspicious at your home or a neighbour’s.
- When reporting activity, it’s helpful to take note of the number of people, clothing they wear, and any vehicles present.
- You can make a report after the fact using our 105 service, either by phone or online.