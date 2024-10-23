Waikato police arrested two people trying to sell a barbecue after they allegedly broke into a home in Hamilton.

In a statement, Hamilton City area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said the two people allegedly broke into a home in Fairfield at about 3.30pm on Monday.

They set off the house alarm and were seen running from the address carrying a television set.

“Witnesses saw them ditch the television over a back hedge, then leave in a white Holden vehicle,” McBeth said.

“Police units recognised the description of the vehicle as it had been spotted acting suspiciously in the area earlier in the day.”