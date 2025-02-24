Police said they received numerous reports about parcels going missing from the doorsteps of houses in recent weeks. Photo / 123RF

Police have made an arrest in relation to several parcel thefts around the Waikato region.

In a statement, police said they arrested a 35-year-old Hamilton woman who is facing five charges of burglary.

She is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday, February 27.

Police said they received numerous reports about parcels going missing from the doorsteps of houses in recent weeks.

They reminded the public to take extra caution to ensure their parcels don’t fall into the hands of thieves.