Hamilton parcel thefts: Woman arrested, faces five charges of burglary

Waikato Herald
Police said they received numerous reports about parcels going missing from the doorsteps of houses in recent weeks. Photo / 123RF

Police have made an arrest in relation to several parcel thefts around the Waikato region.

In a statement, police said they arrested a 35-year-old Hamilton woman who is facing five charges of burglary.

She is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday, February 27.

Police said they received numerous reports about parcels going missing from the doorsteps of houses in recent weeks.

They reminded the public to take extra caution to ensure their parcels don’t fall into the hands of thieves.

Police recommended using the carriers’ parcel tracking services to keep an eye on when your parcel is due to arrive.

If you are not home, make sure your parcel is left somewhere safe and out of sight, or ask a neighbour or friend to collect it from your doorstep.

If you see anything suspicious, take note of any activity and/or vehicle number plates and make a report to the police.

Police can be contacted by calling 105, by making an online report, or by calling 111 if it is happening now.

