Hamilton will hold a welcoming communities expo for new migrants, refugees and new people settling in the city. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Being new to a city or country can be daunting, but Hamilton is working hard to make settling in easier with a special event.

The Welcoming Communities Expo is designed for new migrants, refugees, international students, and their families to connect with local services and community groups that help them settle, and enjoy life, work, study and play in Hamilton.

Community and Natural Environment Committee chairwoman Kesh Naidoo-Rauf says the expo, set to be held on July 8, will bring all the great initiatives already under way together under one roof.

“We know Hamilton Kirikiriroa is a welcoming city, but it can be difficult to know what help and support is out there and where to find it, especially if language or culture is a barrier. This expo brings all the information, groups and resources together in one place to make it easy for our new communities to find.”

The expo is part of the Welcoming Communities Programme – Te Waharoa ki Ngaa Hapori and Hamilton’s community centres will be sharing information about the many programmes they offer, including learning English, finding employment, making connections and learning to drive.

There will also be information on education and schools, health services, community safety and training opportunities, but the expo is about having fun, too, so there will be food stalls and cultural entertainment.

“We want to show our newest residents that Hamilton is a fun place to live and stay, with lots of things to do,” Naidoo-Rauf says.

“Getting involved in local groups, clubs and activities is a great way to meet people, get engaged and feel more settled in your new home.”

Naidoo-Rauf says anyone is welcome at the event.

“If you’re new to New Zealand or you’ve just moved to Hamilton Kirikiriroa; whether you’re here to work, to study, or just to enjoy a new life, you are welcome.”

The council is still looking for interested organisations and businesses to register as an exhibitor at the expo.

The Details

What: Welcoming Communities Expo

When: Saturday, July 8, from 10am to 3pm

Where: The Barn, Claudelands, Hamilton