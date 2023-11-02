The huri whenua sod-turning ceremony officially kicked off work on the new mental health facility at Waikato Hospital.

Work on the new mental health facility at Waikato Hospital has officially kicked off with a sod-turning ceremony last month.

The adult acute mental health inpatient facility will be built on the site of the Waikato Regional Renal Centre and replaces the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre, which is no longer considered suitable for contemporary approaches to mental healthcare.

Chris Lowry, Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand’s regional director, hospital and specialist services, for Te Manawa Taki, said the sod-turning marked a “significant milestone” of the development.

The facility will be built in two phases, which first includes new premises for the renal centre. Once the services move into the new building, the old renal centre can make way for the new mental health facility.

The renal building is expected to be completed in December next year, with the mental health facility reaching practical completion in 2026.

The new mental health facility will have eight internal courtyards, maximising natural light use, and will provide space for 64 beds.

The Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre, at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton. Photo / Derek Flynn

It has been designed to provide a welcoming and therapeutic environment for people experiencing mental illness and reflects an adult acute health care plan that incorporates key cultural elements.

The sod-turning ceremony was led by mana whenua of Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa (THaWK) and brought together Te Whatu Ora mental health and addiction services staff, tangata whaiora/service users, project teams and partners.

Te Whatu Ora is still in the process of awarding a construction contract for the mental health facility and an announcement can be expected soon.

