Police have named a Hamilton man as one of the fatal crash victims killed in Ngāhinapōuri, Waikato on Sunday.

Police have named the victims of two fatal crashes that happened in Ngāhinapōuri, Waikato on Sunday.

They were 60-year-old Peter Brett Van Syp, of Dinsdale, Hamilton and 45-year-old Jarrod Donald Pedersen, of Rukuhia.

Van Syp died in a single-vehicle crash on Kakaramea Rd or State Highway 39 on February 9.

The crash happened at about 8.55am. Van Syp died at the scene.

Less than 24 hours later, Pedersen was killed in a separate single-vehicle crash on Oregan Rd around 7.45pm.