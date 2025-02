Cow on the run in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Cow on the run in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are responding to an “animal incident” in Hamilton that has left two people injured.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said a rapid response unit, ambulance, and operations manager attended an “animal incident” at Lake Crescent, Hamilton Lake.

St John was notified at 10.25am.

“Two patients, both in moderate conditions, have been transported to Waikato Hospital.”