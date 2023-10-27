Traffic at the intersection last month as the project was nearing completion.

Work on the State Highway 1C Cobham Dr/Cambridge Rd intersection will require temporary overnight lane closures on Monday.

This would allow for cycle lane marking to take place, Waka Kotahi said.

It said work would being about 8.30pm and be finished by 6am, with one lane of traffic closed at a time.

If the weather is bad on Monday night the work might be postponed.

Traffic lights which have replaced a roundabout at the intersection were activated earlier this month.

The traffic lights at the intersection of State Highway 1C Cobham Drive and Cambridge Road are now active.

Waka Kotahi said the changes would help peak hour traffic flow better.

Under the new intersection layout, traffic no longer has the option to turn right from Cambridge Rd into Cobham Dr. A raised safety platform at the intersection is designed to help keep vehicles at safe speeds.

Two new signalised pedestrian crossings and wider footpaths in some areas would help pedestrians, including tamariki attending Hillcrest School, cross these busy roads safely, Waka Kotahi said.

Waka Kotahi said on its website the cost of the intersection project was $5.8 million.

Key changes

Removed the old roundabout.

Installed traffic signals and a raised intersection platform.

Removed the zebra crossing on local Cambridge Rd.

Installed two signal-controlled pedestrian crossings.

Undergrounded the powerlines crossing SH1C (Cambridge Rd).

Widened in places and resealed the footpath.

Installed new signage.





