Taylor Shaw at goal shoot for Northern United Mamba. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre Indoor Premier results for week 12

● University of Waikato A 44 vs Melville Vetora Premier 45

● Verdettes Marist Premier 33 vs St Paul’s Premier 49

● Allied HOB Collins Premier 39 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 64

● FTNC Premier 44 vs HGHS Langman 43

● Verdettes Marist Development 23 vs Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 66

● University of Waikato Premier Reserve 53 vs Northern United Mamba 52

● FTNC Premier Reserve 38 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 71

● St Peter’s Premier 50 vs University of Waikato Premier 58

This week, in the fifth week of the second round-robin, there were again some great games.

Ariana Ratana at goal attack for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Premier A

FTNC Premier and HGHS Langman had an epic see-sawing game that was competitive for the whole 60 minutes. FTNC Premier had a one-goal lead at the end of the first quarter, but by halftime HGHS led 21-18. By three-quarter time, FTNC Premier had reversed this to lead by two goals, and they did just enough to win the game 44-43. For FTNC Premier, it was a very close game that saw the team remaining calm and going back to playing basics, and this enabled them to walk away with the win. Mikayla Gillespie started strong in the defence end and applied pressure for the whole game, with numerous gains and intercepts. For HGHS, the defensive end worked tirelessly and gained some great ball. Circle defenders Hingaia Shortland at goal keep and Liza Ball at goal defence paired together well and picked up some great intercepts between them. HGHS again showed consistency from the previous week, with their ability to play for four quarters keeping the defensive pressure on with some lovely link-ups on attack. A nail-biting finish to an exciting game!

St Peter’s Premier also had a competitive game against University of Waikato, and for the main part, this was a close game. At halftime, University Premier led 30-29, and over the second half, they slowly increased their lead to win 58-50.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls were too strong for Allied HOB Collins Premier and led the game from start to finish, with only the final quarter very close. The halftime score was 35-16 and the fulltime score was 64-39.

Nottingham Castle Rangers were too dominant for FTNC Premier Reserve who, after a slow first quarter, provided a consistent performance. Castle Rangers comfortably won each quarter and led by 37-16 at halftime, and they won the game convincingly 71-38.

Keilani Hadfield, at goal shoot for HGHS Langman, takes the ball while being defended by Georgina Speedy at goal defense for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Premier B

University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Northern United Mamba had a highly competitive game. Northern United had a strong start, leading 26-24 at halftime. But after a slow first quarter, University Premier Reserve went from strength to strength and had a massive third quarter to take the lead. The final quarter was goal for goal, with University Premier Reserve taking the win 53-52. For University Premier Reserve, it was a tight game, as expected for a top-of-the-table clash. Following a slow start, the team got back into the game with strong second and third quarters. The circle defence combination of Jameelah Warner-Morris at goal keep and Caitlin Pringle at goal defence created doubt in the opposition feeders’ minds, and they were able to create tips and intercepts. Rachel Elliot at goal shoot provided strong movement in the circle and was key to converting the turnover ball that was available. With only seven players available this week, the team were able to hang on for the whole game. Northern United had a consistent work ethic throughout the court and game, and despite the outcome, it was the team’s best game this season. Everyone did their job well and made a great effort to fight back, but couldn’t finish with the win. The bench also provided encouragement, advice and support, which had an impact. Taylor Shaw at goal shoot held her ground beautifully and led the circle with great confidence, despite being the youngest player in the team.

Melville Vertora Premier had a very strong first half that carried them through to a win against University of Waikato A, who had an outstanding final quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 14-9 and at halftime, the score was 29-18. At the end of the third quarter, it was 38-29 - however, the final score was 45-44, so a very close finish.

St Paul’s Premier were too good for Verdettes Marist Premier, despite a close first quarter. At halftime St Paul’s led by 25-21, and they won 49-33.

Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier were systematic in their game against Verdettes Marist Development, and except for the second quarter, which was close, the rest of the game went Waikato Diocesan’s way. At halftime, they led 31-12 and they won 66-23.