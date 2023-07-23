Ali Wilshier at centre for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre Indoor Premier results for week 11

● St Paul’s Premier 59 vs University of Waikato A 32

● Melville Vetora Premier 32 vs Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 50

● Verdettes Marist Old Girls 62 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 49

● University of Waikato Premier 62 vs FTNC Premier 56

● University of Waikato Premier Reserve 56 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 43

● Northern United Mamba 70 vs Verdettes Marist Development 27

● HGHS Langman 53 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 50

● Allied HOB Collins Premier 47 vs St Peter’s Premier 61

Following a two-week break for the school holidays, the Premier teams came back into the fourth week of the second round-robin and there were some great games.

Premier A:

HGHS Langman came out strong against Nottingham Castle Rangers, and despite the rest of the game being very close, they hung on to take the win.

Up by three goals at the end of the first quarter, HGHS led by 31-27 at halftime. Castle Rangers came back in the third quarter to be only two goals behind, but in the final quarter, HGHS did enough to take the win. The final score was 53-50.

The young HGHS team showcased their determination and skill, playing consistently over all four quarters. Taking an early lead, they maintained it until the end, demonstrating exceptional teamwork. Hingaia Shortland and Liza Ball excelled in defence, taking some great interceptions.

The relentless pressure applied by Jay Wotherspoon at wing defence and Jess Jennings at centre ensured nothing was easy for the opposition.

Sam Falkner and Kamaile Haggie at wing attack provided some lovely touches, with Keilani Hadfield at goal shoot also playing a crucial role. It was a standout performance from Kaziah Riley-Rata at goal attack, whose shooting and movement was exceptional.

For Castle Rangers, they were not allowed to settle into their game, and despite multiple changes and efforts from all players, they could not turn the momentum of the game. HGHS finished with a well-deserved win.

Simmon Wilbore at centre for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

University of Waikato Premier and FTNC Premier also had a great game, but a strong first quarter allowed University to take the win despite a great second quarter being played by FTNC Premier. The remaining two quarters were a draw. The halftime score was 32-26 and the fulltime score was 62-56. For University Premier, it was a good game. The team welcomed back Ali Wilshier, who has been playing for Team Bath in England this year and has signed with the Magic for 2024.

Wilshier had a great game at centre, with a high work rate and some great feeds to goal-shooter Kate Taylor. Due to injuries, Yolanda Mortimer from the Premier Reserve team played goal keep and had a fantastic game, taking lots of intercepts.

Overall, it was a good team effort against a strong opposition side. For FTNC Premier, it was a tight game for the full 60 minutes, with only a three-goal difference for most of the game. The team did not have the best start, but managed to come back firing in the second quarter with some great through-court pressure defence. Unfortunately, a couple of rushed shots in the dying minutes allowed University Premier to pull away. Malissa Thomson at wing attack was a standout in the attacking end, remaining calm and directing the play.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls started strong against FTNC Premier Reserve and led by 12 goals at the end of the first quarter, but the rest of the game was very close. At halftime, the score was 35-22 and Old Girls won the game 62-49.

Jessie Morris playing for St Paul's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

St Peter’s Premier were too good for Allied HOB Collins and they led from start to finish. The second and final quarters were very close, but the damage was done in the first quarter with St Peter’s ahead by 10 goals. The halftime score was 34-23 and the fulltime score was 61-47.

Premier B

University of Waikato Premier Reserve had a good game against Verdettes Marist Premier, with the score tied at the end of the first quarter at 14 apiece. By halftime, Marist Premier led 26-24. University Premier Reserve then had a massive third quarter to take a healthy lead, with the score at 41-32. They also won the final quarter to win the game 56-43.

Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier went from strength to strength in their game against Melville Vetora Premier, with only the final quarter being close. They led 30-14 at halftime and won 50-32. A good showing by the team of young school girls.

St Paul’s Premier was also too strong for the University of Waikato A. Despite a slow start from both teams, by halftime, St Paul’s led by 31-13. The third quarter was close, but they finished strong in the final quarter to win the game 59-32.

Northern United Mamba were relentless in their win against Verdettes Marist Development. At halftime, they led 39-12 and won convincingly by 70-27.