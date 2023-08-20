Braxton Gallagher at goal shoot for HGHS Langman shoots while being defended by Eirlys Bond at goal defense for Allied HOB Collins Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre Indoor Premier results for week 15

● Verdettes Marist Premier vs University of Waikato A

● University of Waikato Premier Reserve vs Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier

● St Peter’s Premier vs FTNC Premier Reserve

● Nottingham Castle Rangers vs FTNC Premier

● Melville Vetora Premier vs Verdettes Marist Development

● Northern United Mamba vs St Paul’s Premier

● HGHS Langman vs Allied HOB Collins Premier

● University of Waikato Premier vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls

This week was the first week of a two-week finals format and there were some exciting games and some upsets. Based on the rankings at the end of the round, the teams have been split into top four and bottom four and the teams ranked first played the teams ranked fourth and teams ranked second and third played off.

Premier A

It was an epic game to determine who would go through to the final between Nottingham Castle Rangers and FTNC Premier and nothing was left on the court. FTNC Premier led by a goal at the end of the first quarter but by halftime Castle Rangers led by two goals with the score being 22 goals to 20. At three-quarter time there was only a goal between the two teams. The final quarter was a goal for goal until close to the end when the Castle Rangers managed to get another goal ahead. The fulltime score was 45 goals to 43.

Malia Eyles at goal attack for Verdettes Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For the Castle Rangers, it was a great game and the coach was proud of the players for their efforts. Tight all the way and they stuck to the game plan right through despite constant pressure from FTNC. Grace McCarthy and Tegan Broomfield in defence picked up numerous balls in the defensive circle, and Erana Ngarimu and Anahia Noble in the mid-court provided the shooters with great ball all game.

FTNC Premier were determined to go out and give it their all despite being short on players. With moments of great brilliance, FTNC used the ball to their advantage and played a very short and sharp game. With every ball up for contesting, they remained patient and calm. Jaymee Cleave came on at wing attack and made a big impact, presenting strong to the ball. Ataahua Anderson stepped into the goal attack position and played a lovely rolling circle and went to post. Mikayla Gillespie led the defence end, picking up a lot of clean intercepts at crucial moments.

University of Waikato Premier, as predicted, won their game to go through to the final next week. University Premier started strong and despite being competitive for the rest of the game, Verdettes Marist Old Girls were outclassed by University Premier. The halftime score was 33 goals to 17 and the fulltime score was 56 goals to 42.

HGHS Langman and Allied HOB Collins Premier had a competitive game. Allied started strong to have a one-goal lead at the end of the first quarter but by halftime, HGHS Langman had taken the lead to be ahead 26 goals to 24. HGHS Langman were strong in the third quarter and then the final quarter was a draw. The final score was 55 goals to 46.

St Peter’s Premier were too strong for FTNC Premier Reserve after a slow start. FTNC Premier Reserve led by two goals at the end of the first quarter but St Peter’s led by 33 goals to 31 at halftime. St Peter’s then won the third quarter and completely dominated the final quarter to win the game 71 goals to 56.

Premier B

University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier had a great tussle to see who would go through to the final next week and in this grade, there is nothing between the top four teams.

Carys Foot at centre for Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Waikato Diocesan had a good first quarter to lead by four goals and the next quarter was a draw. The halftime score was 21 goals to 17. University Premier Reserve managed to get within two by the end of the third quarter only to have Waikato Diocesan regain their margin in the final quarter. The final score was 41 goals to 37.

For Waikato Diocesan it was a consistent performance from the team in a closely contested game which could have gone either way. It was great to see the team contest the ball for the 60 minutes and keep their composure. Carys Foot at centre opened up the court and combined well with Xanthe Johnson at wing attack to provide great ball to our shooters. Becky Dudson at goal attack was solid and reliable under the post. The defensive end of Safia McLeod, Amy Thomas and Aylee Gane worked tirelessly to create opportunities for the team.

University Premier Reserve had some nice phases of play but did not do enough on the night to get the win.

Similarly, the game between Northern United Mamba and St Paul’s Premier was close. Northern Mamba had a one-goal lead at the end of the first quarter but by halftime St Paul’s led by 22 goals to 20. The third quarter was a draw and Northern United won the final quarter by a goal but this was not enough with St Paul’s taking the win 42 goals to 41.

For St Paul’s it was a tough-fought game by both teams. The team was stoked with the goal on the buzzer to seal the end taken by goal shooter Brianna Griffith. The team soaked up the pressure well, showing perseverance. Jessie Morris at centre was player of the night; tough on defence and let the ball go beautifully on attack.

For Northern Mamba, the coach was proud of the players and how hard they fought right until the end. The team had a lot of ball possession and turnovers but unfortunately couldn’t always score. There were some great plays down the court, with the defence end holding up the team fighting for every ball. Wilson Rarere at goal attack was accurate shooting at 100 per cent.

Despite a low scoring and close first half in the end Melville Vetora Premier were too good for Verdettes Marist Development. At halftime, the score was 18 goals to 12 and the fulltime score was 45 goals to 27.

Verdettes Marist Premier were too good for University of Waikato A and they led their game from start to finish winning every quarter although the final quarter was very close. At halftime, the score was 34 goals to 14 and the fulltime score was 68 goals to 39.

Next week the final for Premier A is between University of Waikato Premier and Nottingham Castle Rangers and for Premier B it is between Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier and St Paul’s Premier. A big crowd is expected for the schoolgirls’ final which will be a great lead-up to Upper North Island Secondary Schools.