The roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 1C Cobham Drive and Cambridge Road will be replaced by traffic lights. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Hamilton is to get some new traffic lights - this time at a busy Hillcrest intersection, which Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says will make it safer for everyone.

The agency is replacing the roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 1C (SH1C) Cobham Drive and Cambridge Road with traffic lights, including two signalised pedestrian crossings, on a raised intersection platform.

Waka Kotahi regional manager for infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton, says that as this part of the state highway passes through a residential area, there are many people walking and cycling in the neighbourhood.

“The current roundabout is a pinch point for Hamilton, particularly for people travelling between the central city and Cambridge, and with increasing traffic volumes and flows, it is no longer fit for purpose,” she says.

“Firstly, and most importantly, the improvements we are making mean the intersection will be much safer for people walking and cycling, particularly tamariki from the nearby Hillcrest Normal School.

“But in addition, it’s one of the final pieces of work to allow the benefits of the Hamilton Ring Road to be fully realised, along with the recent completion of the Cobham Drive interchange. Collectively, these projects will improve traffic flows through Hillcrest and the wider city,” Wilton says

The work will begin on Wednesday, January 4, so as much as possible can be done over the holidays. The project, which also includes widening and resealing the footpath, moving overhead powerlines underground and installing new signs, is expected to take around six months.

While the road will remain open during the work, with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h and traffic management in place, it will be reduced to one lane in each direction over January. There will also be a new, permanent layout - there will no longer be an option to turn right from local Cambridge Road into Cobham Drive. Drivers wanting to head west along SH1C from local Cambridge Road should instead travel north to Wairere Drive and use the Cobham Drive interchange.

The right turn from SH1C Cambridge Road into local Cambridge Road will be closed during the construction period only. Access to Johnsview Terrace from SH1C Cobham Drive will also be left-in, left-out, only during the construction work.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times, and people are asked to follow the instructions of the traffic controllers when moving through the area.

“This work is going to be disruptive; however, people will be able to map out their best options using the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner,” says Wilton. “It’s the best tool to use before travelling, as it provides real-time updates on the network.”

Bus detours

Several bus routes that use this intersection will have short detours on their incoming (Hamilton-bound) journeys from January 4 until the work is completed. These are the 10 Hillcrest, 17 Hamilton Gardens Uni, 20 Cambridge and 22 Eastern Connector services. For details on the diversion routes, visit https://www.busit.co.nz/hamilton-routes/.