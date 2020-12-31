Hamilton Gardens adds community input to planning with Rhododendron Lawns saved

The Rhododendron Lawn is often used for events at the Hamilton Gardens. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council adopted a new management plan for the Hamilton Gardens after two rounds of community engagement in 2019 and earlier this year.

The new plan includes 12 new themed gardens in addition to the four currently under construction and retains the popular Rhododendron Lawn.

For that council took on board community dismay at the potential loss of the lawn.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the council had to take a step back and listen to the community.

"The process hit a bump in the road and we all had to step back and reflect on the strong public sentiment," Southgate said.

The themed Gardens tell the story of gardens over the span of human history. Currently under development are the Pasifika, Ancient Egyptian, Medieval and Baroque gardens. Proposed future gardens will showcase the Victorian, Dutch Renaissance and Ancient Roman periods.

Also, the new management plan includes more cycleways and pathways are supposed to encourage people to leave their cars at home. Additionally, council wants to put more emphasis on accessible paths and parking for alternative transport like bikes.

The Gardens will also create a plan to identify, preserve and protect significant trees across the site. A new road will run between the gates past the ageing glasshouses.

The glass houses will be closed to the public from December 14; where possible, plants in the glasshouses will be rehomed within the Gardens.

As part of the 10-year plan discussions, Hamilton City Council also plans to introduce a $5 fee for carparking at the Gardens.

Another plan proposed was to include a treetop walk from the upper carparks down to the Gardens main entrance using technology to enhance visitors' experience.

Visitor Destinations Manager Lee-Ann Jordan said the land on which Hamilton Gardens had been developed on was significant to local Māori.

"The Gardens will increasingly turn towards the Waikato River so council wants to work with mana whenua "on what that looks like in practice and on ensuring traditional access points to the awa are preserved," Jordan said

"Hamilton Gardens is a very special place, well-loved and well-used by our residents and visitors to the city, and the management plan will ensure its unique story continues for generations to come."

Dr Peter Sergel, the driving force behind Hamilton Gardens, retires as director at the end of this year.