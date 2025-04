After an investigation, police today arrested a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lee said the pair is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on May 6 charged with arson.

“We would like to acknowledge and thank the members of the public who provided information that assisted in our investigation.”

