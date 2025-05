Voting under way for new pope, high demand for New Zealand red meat and the labour market remains in sorry state.

Hamilton’s Norton Rd was closed for several hours last night after a fatal two-vehicle crash.

One person died after the crash, which was reported to emergency services about 4.30pm.

“Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene,” police said.

Norton Rd was closed between Tahi and Jolly Sts while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.