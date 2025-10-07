Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Hamilton East water meter trial to track use and leaks

Tom Eley
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read

Water meter pilot pioneer, Debbie McLachlan. Photo/Tom Eley

Water meter pilot pioneer, Debbie McLachlan. Photo/Tom Eley

Hamilton City Council has invited 200 Hamilton East households to take part in a water meter pilot that could reshape how the city manages water.

IAWAI – Flowing Waters, the new water services company jointly owned by Hamilton City Council and Waikato District Council, will run the trial.

Interim IAWAI

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save