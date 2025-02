Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A serious crash has closed a road in Hamilton East.

Emergency services were sent to the crash around 8.15am on Anzac Parade, near Memorial Drive, police said in a statement.

“One person appears to be in a serious condition.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.”