New Zealand Police are advising motorists in the Hamilton area to avoid Te Rapa Road, following a truck collision with a pole.

“A truck collided with a power pole shortly after 1:30pm and the road is blocked.

“There are significant delays in the area, motorists are asked to take alternative routes,” Police said in a statement.





