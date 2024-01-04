Police are advising motorists in Hamilton to avoid Te Rapa Road following a collision this afternoon.
“A truck collided with a power pole shortly after 1:30pm and the road is blocked.
“There are significant delays in the area, motorists are asked to take alternative routes,” Police said in a statement.
