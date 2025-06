Officials say the Boeing 787 aircraft had 242 passengers and crew on board when the accident occurred.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A three-vehicle crash is causing traffic congestion in Hamilton.

Police said the Tamahere off-ramp was closed, causing extensive traffic delays for those heading to Fieldays.

The crash happened just before 7am and involved three vehicles in the southbound lane.

There are no significant injuries but there is traffic congestion back towards Hamilton.