Hamilton councillors have spent $42,000 of ratepayer money upskilling themselves, including $3000 on a two-day course in Canada and $790 on a Koru Club membership.
Professional development budgets are allocated to each elected member to spend on training and attending conferences and meetings relevant to their roles and portfolios.
This year, under pressure to cut costs in the face of a 16% rate rise, Hamilton City Council slashed the PD budgets in half, from $6000 each a year to $3000.
Angela O’Leary, a long-time city councillor who became deputy mayor this term, said the Koru Club membership was for the year she was appointed to a Local Government New Zealand working group in Wellington.
In total, O’Leary spent $3472 in the 2023/24 financial year on professional development, including almost $2500 on attending LGNZ conferences in Wellington.
She has not spent any of her PD budget so far this year.
Councillor Ewan Wilson, chair of the economic development committee, spent $3033 on tuition fees for a two-day leadership seminar at the McGill Executive Institute in Canada in April 2023.
Wilson, who previously lived in Canada, paid for his own airfares to Montreal, Quebec for the course because it exceeded his PD budget.
Wilson said the seminar was about effective leadership aimed at equipping current leaders with “additional tools for their leadership toolbox”.
“I think the cost of the course was basically the same as attending the local government conference in Wellington,” he said.
“It was a worthwhile course from a well-recognised institution and is absolutely in my mind totally appropriate that as chair of economic development of New Zealand’s fastest-growing city that I try to keep my skills up to date.
“The whole concept of personal development is that we’re given a budget - and our budget’s been cut in half - and that elected members get to choose to attend training for conferences or a learning opportunity that will help them do their work and add value to their participation.”
His entire spend for the year was exactly $6000 and included $2112 for registration and airfares to attend an infrastructure conference in Wellington.