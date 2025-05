Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle crash at the bridge on Cobham Drive, Waikato. Photo / Bevan Conley

27 May, 2025 03:47 AM Quick Read

One person is in a serious condition after a three-vehicle crash on a Hamilton bridge.

The bridge on Cobham Drive was blocked in the accident, which was reported about 1.20pm.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response unit.

“One patient, in a serious condition, was transported to Waikato Hospital,” St John said.