The draft Speed Management Plan aligns with current best practice, and the city's long-term plans, policies and strategies. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is asking the community if its plan for managing speeds on the city’s roads is heading in the right direction.

Safe speeds around schools, shopping centres and marae are at the forefront of the draft Speed Management Plan which is open for public feedback until Friday, July 7.

The draft plan also includes a priority list of streets flagged to become permanently 40km/h. Hyde Ave, Bader St and Weka St top the list.

The council’s transport education team leader, Mihi Bennett-Smith, said the council had a responsibility to try and make roads as safe as possible.

“Our roads are for everyone and having appropriate speeds means our city is ultimately safer, no matter if you’re behind the wheel, on a bike, using the bus, scooting, or walking.”

Hamilton can expect many more new roading projects aimed at making the city’s roads safer and easier for everyone. Photo / Hamilton City Council

“Dropping a speed limit to 40km/h, or even 30km/h in busy areas with lots of kids walking, can have a dramatically better outcome for a crash than if cars were travelling faster.”

“One key thing hasn’t changed: we will continue to consult with the people directly impacted by speed limit adjustments on their road before any changes are made.”

The draft plan has been edited to align with current best practice, the city’s long-term plans, policies and strategies including Access Hamilton, Our Climate Future, and guidance from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Submissions can be made on the council’s website at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay or you can find hard copies of the draft plan plus submission forms at the council’s customer services centre and at every Hamilton City Library.

The consultation is about confirming the principles and priorities that will inform future speed management decisions. For example, it proposes that the road environment should be constructed for 30km/h speeds in areas where there is lots of walking and biking activity.

Legal speed limit changes are covered by a different process. The council says it will always consult with affected communities before making specific speed limit changes.



