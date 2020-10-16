Hamilton City Council takes a stand against abusive social media comments on Pink Shirt Day

Hamilton City Council communications staff in their pink shirts to support Pink Shirt Day. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council staff are taking a stand against abusive social media comments and bullying on Pink Shirt Day, releasing a video of some of the abusive comments they received.

Pink Shirt Day, or Anti-Bullying Day is a day when people wear mainly a pink shirt to symbolise a stand against bullying, and Hamilton City Council communication staff have played their part in the campaign by releasing the video of themselves reading some of the abusive comments that are sent to them through their social media pages such as Facebook and Instagram.

In the video, members of the communication team each read some of the abuse and insults sent to them which include, "You're a joke, council truly has some incompetent staff", and "Hamilton City Council should be sacked for being total a****s".

At the end of the video, one of the communication staff members sends a message to viewers saying there is a real person on the other side of the page.

"We are the ones that get these messages, just normal people, parents, neighbours and friends just like you. Your messages come straight to us and we love talking to you, but next time you post a comment or an abusive message to anyone on social media then take a moment to think as there is a real person on the end of it."

Members of the public, and other councils across New Zealand commented in support of the council's video on the Hamilton City Council Facebook page.

Auckland Council commented from their social media page: "What a powerful video We hear you and we feel you Hamilton City Council Kia kaha Thanks for taking a stand".

Hamilton resident Maggie Waine said: "The awful thing about the facelessness of social media is that people feel they can say what they like and it has no repercussions. HCC staff you are doing a great job."