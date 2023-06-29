The council's new annual plan will see investment in key wastewater, safety and community wellbeing initiatives. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council - which signed off its new budget today - is sticking with an average rates increase of 4.9 per cent for existing ratepayers, as signalled for 2023/24 in its current 10-Year Plan.

“The 4.9 per cent increase reflects the council’s wish to hold rates steady and recognise financial pressures on ratepayers while meeting the needs of our fast-growing city,” Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said in a statement issued this afternoon.

The council will be investing in a capital programme of $352.1 million worth of key projects for 2023-24. The council’s operating budget will be $388.4m.

The city’s financial position comprises:

A debt to revenue ratio of 199 per cent;

Net debt of $843m;

Balancing the books deficit of $17m.

The council says the new Annual Plan prioritises rates stability while investing in key wastewater, safety and community wellbeing initiatives.

The budgets and work programmes for the next 12 months were confirmed at today’s meeting with the unanimous formal adoption of the 2023/24 Annual Plan (year three of the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan).

Southgate said it had not been easy sticking to the 4.9 per cent rate increase in the face of increasing inflation and rising costs that have had an impact on all councils across the country.

Key projects in the Annual Plan include:

$2.5m of funding for the design and construction of infrastructure to provide additional wastewater capacity in Glenview (the Te Anau/Splitt diversion project);

Increased wastewater resilience at the Pukete Wastewater Treatment Plant;

Enhanced pedestrian safety at the Abbotsford St/Ulster St intersection through the installation of a pedestrian crossing and associated safety improvements (subject to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency co-funding under the low-cost, low-risk Road to Zero programme);

Continuation of a river safety trial;

Additional CCTV cameras in the city;

Enhancements at Wellington Street Beach;

Boardwalks at Donny Park/Kukutaaruhe Gully;

Completion of a fully inclusive playground at Claudelands Park in partnership with Magical Bridge Trust NZ.

“There was robust debate, but the council unanimously adopted the Annual Plan, recognising the need to look after our city, invest in our strong future and deliver on community expectations,” said Southgate.

The budget adoption is also confirmation that visitors from out of town will be charged a $20 fee to enter the enclosed gardens at Hamilton Gardens from early 2024. Entry remains free for Hamiltonians and under-16s.

Several projects have been added or brought forward, including a $50,000 allocation for Boon Street Art funded by the Creative Partnerships Fund.