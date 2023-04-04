There will be no changes to kerbside collections in Hamilton during the Easter holidays or on Anzac Day. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Public holidays will not affect Hamilton’s kerbside collections, the city council says.

Contractors will still be collecting bins as usual over the Easter holidays (Friday, April 7, to Monday, April 10) and Anzac Day (Tuesday, April 25).

Hamilton City Council’s sustainable resource recovery service delivery manager Trent Fowles says he hopes people remember to put their bins out. “If your collection day falls on Good Friday, put your bins out as usual by 7am. The same for Easter Monday and Anzac Day. If you plan to enjoy a sleep-in, put them out the evening before.”

If you have a missed collection, aren’t sure what items go into each bin, or aren’t sure which day of the week your bins are collected, check out the council’s dedicated kerbside and waste-reducing website fightthelandfill.co.nz.

Image / Hamilton City Council

You can also use the Antenno app to receive reminders about kerbside collections, log missed collections or report illegal rubbish dumping. Antenno can be downloaded free from Google Play or App Store. If you have excess waste, green waste, recycling, or items to donate, these are the operating times for the following facilities:

Lincoln St Resource Recovery Centre

Good Friday, April 7: Closed

Saturday, April 8: 7.30am to 4.30pm

Easter Sunday, April 9 – Easter Monday, April 10: 9am to 4pm

Anzac Day, Tuesday, April 25: 9am to 4pm

Wickham St Organic Centre

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday to Easter Monday: 8am to 5pm

Anzac Day: 8am to 5pm

Lincoln St Habitat for Humanity ReUse Store

Good Friday: Closed

Saturday: 8am to 4pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am to 4pm

Anzac Day: 1pm to 4pm