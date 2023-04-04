Public holidays will not affect Hamilton’s kerbside collections, the city council says.
Contractors will still be collecting bins as usual over the Easter holidays (Friday, April 7, to Monday, April 10) and Anzac Day (Tuesday, April 25).
Hamilton City Council’s sustainable resource recovery service delivery manager Trent Fowles says he hopes people remember to put their bins out. “If your collection day falls on Good Friday, put your bins out as usual by 7am. The same for Easter Monday and Anzac Day. If you plan to enjoy a sleep-in, put them out the evening before.”
If you have a missed collection, aren’t sure what items go into each bin, or aren’t sure which day of the week your bins are collected, check out the council’s dedicated kerbside and waste-reducing website fightthelandfill.co.nz.
You can also use the Antenno app to receive reminders about kerbside collections, log missed collections or report illegal rubbish dumping. Antenno can be downloaded free from Google Play or App Store. If you have excess waste, green waste, recycling, or items to donate, these are the operating times for the following facilities:
Lincoln St Resource Recovery Centre
Good Friday, April 7: Closed
Saturday, April 8: 7.30am to 4.30pm
Easter Sunday, April 9 – Easter Monday, April 10: 9am to 4pm
Anzac Day, Tuesday, April 25: 9am to 4pm
Wickham St Organic Centre
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday to Easter Monday: 8am to 5pm
Anzac Day: 8am to 5pm
Lincoln St Habitat for Humanity ReUse Store
Good Friday: Closed
Saturday: 8am to 4pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am to 4pm
Anzac Day: 1pm to 4pm