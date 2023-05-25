The new Glenview Bus Hub is intended to support Waikato Regional Council’s planned service improvements for the Comet bus route. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The new Glenview Bus Hub is intended to support Waikato Regional Council’s planned service improvements for the Comet bus route. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s $2 million upgrade of the Glenview bus hub on SH3 Ōhaupō Road is not up to standard for disabled bus users and needs six weeks of extra work that will include temporarily removing the new bus shelters while design and construction flaws are fixed.

“A post-construction survey identified a couple of issues that would make the bus hub less usable by members of the disabled community,” says Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency regional manager of infrastructure delivery for the Waikato/Bay of Plenty, Jo Wilton.

On the southbound side of Ōhaupō Road, additional ramps are to be installed to allow for better access on and off the bus for people in wheelchairs.

On the northbound side of Ōhaupō Road, a large section of concrete path has been laid at a slightly steeper angle than specified in the design, Waka Kotahi says.

The original design of what the new SH3 Ōhaupō Road Glenview Bus Hub would look like, from the Garden Heights Avenue side of the road. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

“While the average person walking along the path would be unlikely to notice this, it would create an unpleasant sensation of tipping to one side for wheelchair users. The solution is to raise the path leading to the bus stops, with the small drop to the shared path protected by a handrail.

“The bus shelters that have been installed will be temporarily removed then reinstated once the additional work is complete,” the agency says.

The new bus hub is a joint project of Waka Kotahi with Waikato Regional Council and Hamilton City Council and is intended to “improve safety and connections for people who are walking and cycling”.

No indication has been given of the cost of fixing the errors or who is liable for the extra costs.

The original design of what the new SH3 Ōhaupō Road Glenview Bus Hub would look like from the Glenview Shopping Centre side of the road. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

In announcing the errors this week, Waka Kotahi said in a statement: “Further work is required to complete the Glenview bus hub ... so that it can better serve all members of the community when the new Comet bus timetable begins in July.”

“Over the next six weeks, additional work will be happening on-site to make the bus hub better suited for disabled bus users.

“We’re committed to delivering a piece of infrastructure that suits the needs of everyone, so we’re taking the time now to put this right before the new bus service begins,” Wilton says.

Work will begin on the southbound side and then switch to the northbound side, with two lanes of traffic in each direction maintained at all times.

“Because this additional work is taking place on and around the shared pathways, there will be some temporary diversions for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Waka Kotahi apologises for any inconvenience caused by this additional work.”

The bus hub upgrade supports the regional council’s planned service improvements for the Comet bus route and future bus services in this area. It provides new bus stops and shelters and includes a new signalised pedestrian crossing and shared paths and cycleways.

The hub has room for three buses, new and improved infrastructure including bus shelters, and allows for greater manoeuvrability for buses.

The regional council says: “Once completed, bus users can expect greater efficiency and an increased frequency of service, with buses on average every 10 minutes. The number 24 Te Awamutu bus will also use the new Glenview Road bus hub.”