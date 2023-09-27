Nature in the City aims to restore Hamilton's native vegetation cover.

Hamiltonians and visitors can now experience nature in a whole new way, thanks to the Nature in the City app, launched by Hamilton City Council this week.

With 10 self-guided tours to choose from, the app showcases interesting facts about some of Hamilton’s best, and hidden nature walks.

People can experience popular spots like Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park in a new way, or discover hidden gems like A J Seeley Gully.

It also provided information about native plants and animals in the area, and how to identify them and learn about the restoration work.

Parks Asset Manager Luke Archbold said the free app provided a fun and interesting way to explore nature,

“Just in time for the school holidays, this app is a fantastic way to get your whānau out into nature, learn some cool facts and have fun. We hope this app inspires people to visit our gullies and natural areas and share our passion for restoring them.”

The app also includes some kōrero about the Māori history of the natural areas, and more is on the way.

“Hamilton Kirikiriroa has an extensive history of Māori settlement, with several hapū residing here at different points in time. We’ve included kōrero from Ngaati Wairere about their history in these natural areas, and we’re working with Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa to add the histories of their hapū over time.”

The Nature in the City app was developed as part of the Nature in the City programme, which aimed to restore Hamilton’s native vegetation cover from two per cent to 10 per cent by 2050.

“It’s a big goal, and we know we can’t do it alone.

“There are passionate volunteer groups all over Hamilton Kirikiriroa that have been working hard to restore nature over many years. The Nature in the City app is an opportunity to highlight the incredible work they’re doing, and encourage others to get involved and help out.”

Hamilton City Council has plans to add more tours to the app, with two more already in development.

For those who have ever wondered about the story behind Kukutaaruhe Gully/Donny Park, or what makes the kawakawa plant so special, download the app today and get exploring.





