The city council's Arts Post building in the CBD is an example of the city's built heritage. Photo / Supplied

The city council's Arts Post building in the CBD is an example of the city's built heritage. Photo / Supplied

More than 2000 submission points have been made to the city council relating to new development rules around Hamilton's historic heritage areas and built heritage.

Further submissions can now be made - until November 18 - on the points raised. You may either support or oppose another submission but cannot raise any new points.

In total Hamilton City Council received 468 submissions to Plan Change 9, which would tighten the rules for the development of properties identified as having either built heritage, notable trees, significant natural areas, archaeological sites or being within a historic heritage area.

The council says the changes will give extra protection to Hamilton's "treasured homes and buildings", its extensive gully network and stretches alongside the Waikato River.

The submissions covered 2000 points, the council says. Around 40 per cent related to historic heritage areas and built heritage. Around 25 per cent related to significant natural areas

City planning manager Mark Davey said feedback was varied. Some submitters felt the council had not gone far enough and wanted to see more buildings and more areas of the city protected for their heritage value.

The changes will give extra protection to Hamilton's "treasured homes and buildings", its extensive gully network and stretches alongside the Waikato River. Photo / Supplied

This included adding historic heritage areas to Harrowfield, Fairview Downs and commercial areas of Frankton and extending the proposed area in Claudelands and Hamilton East. More than 200 new built heritage items had also been proposed across the city.

The council has notified landowners who might be impacted by a submission to give them a chance to support or oppose it. This was particularly important for the historic heritage areas, Davey said.

Strategic Growth and District Plan Committee chair, councillor Ryan Hamilton is heartened by the number of Hamiltonians who shared their views through the submission phase in July and August.

"Engaging with our communities is an essential part of the process," said Hamilton.

"It's great to see Hamiltonians advocating for areas of the city they want to protect for future generations to enjoy. As a rapidly growing city, we only get a small window of time to protect those parts that show our evolution and are an important part of our story."

Other submissions didn't agree with the proposed changes and felt the council was taking away private property rights, or the changes were in conflict with other priorities to provide housing.

Davey acknowledged it was a tricky balance between the need to enable development and more housing in our city, with the need to protect what we have.

"We first followed a really clear set of criteria that are recognised nationally and referred to our experts to assess the different elements against it. This means we can be really sure we've got the evidence to back the changes and they stack up legally. We then developed a range of controls which best protect those elements."

Submissions relating to significant natural areas, notable trees and archaeological sites also presented a range of views, many from individual property owners asking for changes to boundaries or specific rules that would now apply to part of their properties.

The council says that over the next few months, technical experts will analyse all the points raised in the submissions based on a set of criteria and make recommendations to be considered.

It will be left to a panel of commissioners to decide what makes it into the final version of Plan Change 9 in mid-next year.

Hamiltonians can make a further submission to Plan Change 9 until November 18. To read the submissions and give your feedback, visit hamilton.govt.nz/planchange9