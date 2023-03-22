Access Hamilton has a strong focus on improving safety and connectivity between suburbs as well as reducing emissions and pollution. Photo / Supplied

Twenty-eight transport projects have been given a green light to support safer, greener and healthier travel options that will help reduce transport emissions in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

Hamilton City Council on March 7 approved a final list of climate-friendly projects that will receive significant funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The projects are small-to-medium transport improvements across the city that include rail level crossing upgrades, bus stop upgrades and new walking and cycling connections.

Deputy Mayor and infrastructure and transport committee chairwoman Angela O’Leary said the council’s transport strategy, Access Hamilton, had a strong focus on improving safety and connectivity between suburbs as well as reducing emissions and pollution.

“A central part of Access Hamilton’s vision for Hamilton is for a low-emission transport system that everyone feels safe to use. Travel in our city should be a joy, not a chore. Walking, cycling and public transport upgrades are a key part of our strategy to make the city more open and accessible for more people,” she said.

“The same projects that make cities better for people to live in are those that positively contribute to the Government’s and Hamilton’s climate change objectives.”

Councillors specifically asked to keep a close eye over the detail of 16 projects, which are a combination of those costing more than $1.5 million or in an area of particular interest including projects on the Western Rail Trail and Bader Street.

Council public transport and urban mobility manager Martin Parkes said, “Our goal is to fix unsafe and difficult parts along key travel routes to make them more accessible for people who walk, bus and bike.”

The funding comes from the Transport Choices fund, part of the Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which was made available to all councils across New Zealand in 2022. The Transport Agency’s contribution is $33.2 million, with council contributing a further $3.8 million to bring the total package of projects to $37 million. The funding was approved by the council on February 3. Council approved the final list of projects today.

CERF projects are required to be completed by June 30, 2024. Parkes said while it was a tight timeframe, community consultation would take priority.

“Now that council has approved the final list of projects, our first priority will be to consult with businesses and residents in each area as the projects develop,” he said.

“It looks like a long list but we’ve done a fair amount of planning already to get to this point. Even if some of these projects seem small they’re essential parts of the larger task of making Hamilton a better place to live,” said Parkes.

The Government published its Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) in May last year. One of the key actions in the plan is for New Zealand to reduce its reliance on cars and support people to walk, cycle, and use public transport. Projects that would help achieve this were those that improved the reach, frequency, and quality of public transport, increasing support for walking and cycling, and creating safer, more-attractive streets.

The projects will continue to be monitored by the Infrastructure and Transport Committee.

Strategic cycling and micromobility

Bader Strconnection to River Path, and hospital

Killarney Rd – SH1C Greenwood St to Western Rail Trail (WRT)

Gallagher and Kahikatea Drives

Heaphy Tce – Boundary Rd to Brooklyn Road

Pedestrian crossing in Brooklyn Rd and cycle Lane development

Claudelands Park Connection

End of Trip Facilities – bike and scooter parking

Frankton East / Lake Domain to Western Rail Trail

Level Crossing – Killarney Rd

Bike Parklets – Grey St, St Andrews Shops, and Barton St

Western Rail Trail (WRT) to Frankton Station

Rifle Range d – SH23 (Massey St) to Avalon Drive (SH1C)

Hall St/Mill St – between Kent and Victoria Sts

Riverlea connections

Killarney Rd – Queens Avee to Western Rail Trail

Level crossings – Claudelands East and Brooklyn Rd

Public transport

Bus shelter replacements

Thackeray St bus stops

Hukanui Rd bus stops

Horsham Downs Rd

Lake Rd/Commerce St roundabout

Rotokauri Rd / Baverstock Rd bus stop and accessibility

Hyde Ave bus stop and accessibility

Pembroke St bus stops

Anglesea Str (south) bus stop improvement

Walkable neighbourhoods

Tristram St/Anzac Parade – walking and cycling link from Palmerston to Clarence St

Hayes Paddock – crossing, bus stop improvement and intersection reconstruction. Bike parking and local interactive space.

River Rd footpath western side – Kirikiriroa Bridge to Comries Rd



