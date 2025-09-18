Beca Regional manager Waikato Richard Douch and Hamilton Central Business Association member Mike Neale. Photo / Tom Eley

Compared to the current flights on propeller planes, the jet flights will shave roughly 50 minutes off the travel time and add 25,000 new seats per year.

Previously, there were up to five direct services a day from Hamilton to Christchurch and up to five return flights. They all used an ATR 72 turboprop aircraft.

The jet service operates five days a week. On the days it runs, the jet will replace two of the usual ATR services.

Medical tattooist Debbie Casson. Photo/ Tom Eley

Medical tattooist Debbie Casson frequently flies from Christchurch to Hamilton, at least once a week.

The new flights will bring convenience to Casson’s weekly transit.

“It will add comfort and save time.”

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran. Photo / Michael Craig

The decision to resume jet services was a simple decision, Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said.

“It made a lot of sense to us, and so we moved pretty quickly. And in a matter of months, this has come together.”

During the inaugural flight from Christchurch to Hamilton, passengers on board were served snacks and drinks by Foran, a task he has done since joining the company six years ago.

The new route is only the second regional route that Air New Zealand has put a jet on, after Invercargill-Auckland in 2019, Foran said.

“It’s about giving communities better access and creating more opportunities for tourism, trade and people across the country.”

Foran said Air New Zealand was always looking to improve service when it can.

“As an inaugural, we didn’t quite get the in-flight service right. So we have to sit down and say, ‘How can we speed that up?’.”

The connectivity between the airports will offer up Waikato as an economic driver for the North Island, Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says.

“This is all about connectivity and building a strong economy.”

Along with the return of jet services between Hamilton and Christchurch, the airport had also welcomed international travellers since June 18 this year, Southgate said.

Hobbiton CEO Russell Alexander. Photo / Tom Eley

Hobbiton CEO Russell Alexander is looking forward to the boost to tourism the faster flights will bring.

“This is going to provide an opportunity, from a tourism perspective. It will make it really easy, and that is fantastic.”

Since the end of the Covid-19 lockdowns the tourism industry had not had the “bounceback” but this addition showed progress, Alexander said.

Waikato Regional Airport chief executive Mark Morgan said the return of a domestic jet service was “a milestone moment” for the region.

“It’s a boost for our community and economy,” Morgan said, and makes it easier for visitors and businesses to connect with Waikato.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said Waikato and Canterbury were “natural partners”.

“Both are powerhouse regions with strong economies and proud identities. This connection will strengthen trade, tourism and business links between north and south.”

Associate Transport and South Island Minister James Meager called the connection a win for regional connectivity.

“It will make it easier for people to travel for events, business and to see loved ones, while delivering real benefits to communities at both ends.”

Tom Eley is a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. He previously worked for the Weekend Sun and Sunlive.