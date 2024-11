A two-vehicle crash disrupted workers’ commutes for at least 10 minutes in Hamilton this morning.

One person is in a moderate condition after a two-vehicle crash disrupted workers’ commutes for at least 10 minutes in Hamilton this morning.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported just after 8.45am.

“It appears to be a two-vehicle crash on Victoria St at the intersection with Rostrevor St,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John were notified of the crash.