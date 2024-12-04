Advertisement
Hamilton carver’s whale bone pare pushes the boundaries

The whale bone pare carving piece, made by carver Alex Sands, can be viewed at his carving studio in Hamilton.

Alex Sands (Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa) of Sands Carving Studio has completed his first whale bone pare, a piece made from ethically sourced whale bone, showcasing his connection to his Māori roots and dedication to reviving traditional artistry in a contemporary context.

The pare measures 1.8 metres and is an ornamental carving traditionally placed above the entrance of a meeting house. The prominent feature traditionally has profound significance in Māori culture and symbolises protection, welcome and spiritual guardianship.

“As a carver, working with whale bone connects me with my ancestors, the land, and the sea in a way that other materials simply can’t,” Sands said.

“Creating this pare was about honouring tradition and pushing boundaries to create something that embodies the strength, resilience and mana of our culture.”

The “massive” pare took him three months to finish and is filled with intricate carvings that represent creation stories of Māori culture and peace passing through the gateway.

Alex Sands pictured with his whale bone pare carving at his studio.
He added traditional guardian figures to it such as manaia and tiki, believed to provide spiritual protection, and the koru and takarangi spirals, representing the letting of light and knowledge into the world of creation.

Sands’ work is renowned for its cultural depth and quality craftsmanship. He has spent years honing his craft and drawing inspiration from his Māori and European heritage, attracting collectors from around the world.

The new pare further establishes his studio as a unique cultural and artistic hub within the Waikato region.

The public can view the whale bone pare at Sands Carving Studio in Frankton, Hamilton.

This unveiling marks a significant moment in New Zealand’s art landscape, offering a rare glimpse into Māori artistry and the spirit of indigenous craftsmanship.


