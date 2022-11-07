New World Rototuna's Brad Gillespie has a bit of experience competing in butcher's challenges. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu local and butcher at New World Rototuna Brad Gillespie won pig time at the National Butchery Awards in Auckland last week.

Gillespie took home the Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year title after he cut out the competition of five other butchers from all over the country.

The National Butchery Awards also crowned the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year and the Pure South Master Butcher Teams' Challenge winner.

To win, the participants were assessed by eight judges and had to complete a two-hour cutting test to show off their technical and creative skills.

The Young Butcher and the Butcher Apprentice competitors had to break down a size 20 chicken, a full pork loin, beef rump, a leg of lamb and a cut of Canadian beef T-Bone into a display of products.

The apprentices also had to complete a multiple-choice exam and an interview with the judges.

For Gillespie, the win came hot on the heels of winning the Waikato Regional finals in September which had secured him a spot in last week's national finals.

Gillespie says he is beside himself with the win.

"The talent was outstanding today and to take out the win is just amazing. I am always keen to do my business proud so to finally tick off winning the Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year is incredible."

Brad Gillespie from New World Rototuna in Hamilton won the Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year title. Photo / Supplied

Gillespie has quite a bit of experience competing in butchery challenges as he has taken part in national competitions for the past six years. In September, Gillespie was also part of the New Zealand team competing in the World Butchers' Challenge in the United States.

The finalists competing for the Young Butcher of the Year title were chosen from four regional competitions and two wild card entries.

The butchers competing alongside Gillespie were Jeremy Garth of Corey's Master Butchers from Christchurch, Luka Young of Pak'nSave Kaitaia, Justin Hinchco of Foodstuff North Island from Hastings, Bryce Gyde of New World Orewa from Auckland and Luke Andrews of Wholly Cow from Cambridge. The latter two were wild card entries.

Garth has been crowned Young Butcher of the Year runner-up.

For the Butcher Apprentice of the Year, Dallas Prince of Cambridge's Wholly Cow competed alongside Anton Rameka of New World Regent from Whangarei, Capri Woods of Freshchoice Cromwell, Michael Irving of Warkworth Butchery, Sam Chapman of New World Prestons and Rhys Tamanui of Waipawa Butchery.

Hawke's Bay's Tamanui, a first-time entrant, took home the win. He says it feels surreal and the win hasn't quite sunk in yet.

ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year winner Rhys Tamanui from Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

"I went into the regional competition thinking I'd give it a go and see what happens, and surprisingly won that and now I've won the national title and couldn't be happier," Tamanui says.

The Master Butcher Teams Challenge, saw five teams of three showcase their finely tuned craft with two hours to break down a whole lamb and a beef hindquarter.

The Black Gloves, a team made up of butchers from Australia, claimed victory at this challenge.

Team captain Craig Munro said there was always a bit of rivalry between Australia and New Zealand.

"It's amazing to be welcomed to the competition and to come away with the win on the night is just fantastic."

Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge winning team the Black Gloves (from left) Garreth Gorringe, Craig Munro and Brett Laws from Australia. Photo / Supplied

Head judge Peter Martin, Butchery Training adviser at Skills4Work in Auckland, says this year's competition was the most skilful and close contest he has seen.

"Having judged the regionals back in September I saw a very high standard of work from all the entrants. To take out the national title tonight competitors really needed to be exceptional, and that is exactly what we saw."

The Young Butcher of the Year and the Butcher Apprentice of the Year received a trophy and an all-expenses paid trip to the next World Butchers' Challenge in 2024.

The Master Butcher team also received a trophy, as well as $1200 for the team and a knife set for all three team members.