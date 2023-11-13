Hamilton burglary sparks police plea for sightings

Police are asking for public assistance to help track down an alleged burglar in the Hamilton Lake area last week.

The incident happened between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday, November 8.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a man matching the following description: Aged in 20′s, wearing a black cap backwards, a white t-shirt and black pants.

Residents or businesses with CCTV cameras in the area were also asked to check their footage for any sightings of the man in that time period.

Anyone with information could contact Hamilton Police by calling 105, or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update Report and quoting file number 231108/5906.









