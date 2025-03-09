Higher age restrictions could loom for Hamilton bars, a local venue owner said.
John Lawrenson, of Lawrenson Group, spoke to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking about House on Hood going back to being a “20+” venue this morning, after he lowered the age restriction last year.
Lawrenson said he wouldn’t be surprised if some local venues would impose an even higher age restriction, like R23.
“We sort of seen other bars dabble in it in the past – we actually have with a couple of venues as well. In [House on Hood], previously been 20-plus, dropped it back to 18 for a while just to give ... the 18-year-olds a few more options in Hamilton, but unfortunately they really blew it for themselves and going back to 20 seems like the only really logical approach now.”
Talking to the Waikato Herald, Lawrenson said since lowering the age restriction at House on Hood, fights had increased, several toilets had been broken, glasses were “smashed” and furniture was broken.