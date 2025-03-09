He said there was a difference between 18- and 20-year-olds when it came to drinking alcohol.

“When someone’s 18, it’s really just their very first time, sort of out in that environment, they’re just learning how much alcohol they can drink, what’s acceptable behaviour, what other people in the bar will put up with, what the security will put up with,” Lawrenson told Hosking.

“By the time you are 20, you’ve been doing it for two or three years. And I mean, you are also talking about people that are 21, 22, 23. You know, they’re five years into their social life and really don’t want to be around people that are just discovering alcohol for the first time.”

He said he had received “incredibly little” pushback about the move.

“We knew when we ... made the post [announcing the age restriction] that there might be a bit of arguing between the 18- and the 20-year-olds, but what ended up happening was just an overwhelming outflow of support and gratitude from the people that were over 20, that they could go back to a bar that they enjoy.

“The 18-year-olds have said very little. I wonder if they probably accept deep down there is a lot of truth in what’s been said.”

Hamiltonian Ruby Blezzard turned 18 in September and told the Waikato Herald she felt the ban was “unfair” and she had never seen anything being damaged when she attended the bar; however, she understood how that could happen.

Lawrenson also gave Hosking a snapshot of the local hospitality industry.

“It’s pretty tough out there.

“I think especially Auckland and Hamilton, we took a lot more heat during Covid with those extra lockdowns, when we were in the red setting for a lot longer than the rest of the country was. And you know ... the economy is definitely not bouncing back as we would hope it would.

“The interest rates coming down ... isn’t making a difference yet. It’s pretty tough out there ... but this should be a better year.”